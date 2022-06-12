Two city centre streets to close overnight for work on delayed Metro extension

Pipers Row will be closed overnight for a week from Wednesday

From Wednesday until Tuesday, June 21, between 9pm and 4am Pipers Row and Bilston Street will be closed and buses which use them will be diverted.

This week Midlands Metro bosses admitted the long awaited extension linking Wolverhampton Railway Station to St George's will not be open by the time the Commonwealth Games starts as previously promised.

National Express West Midlands warned customers about disruption to bus services.

A spokesman said: "Bilston Street/Pipers Row will be closed to facilitate Midland Metro Alliance works."

Services 1, 2, 8, X8, 27 and 27A will be diverted during the road closures.

Tram lines were laid on Pipers Row two years ago but the infrastructure needed to electrify the Metro route still needs to be completed.