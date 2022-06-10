Notification Settings

Child cruelty and neglect offences increase in the West Midlands and Staffordshire, figures show

By Thomas Parkes

Child cruelty and neglect offences in the West Midlands and Staffordshire have increased by more than 800 cases last year following Covid-19 restrictions, figures show.

Police force data – revealed in a Freedom of Information request – showed the West Midlands had 7,008 offences in 2020/2021 which had increased to 7,815 in 2021/2022.

And Staffordshire recorded a marginal increase, with 88 cases recorded a year ago to 93 taking place this year – with the overall rise in offences nationally leading to concern.

NSPCC experts warned at the start of the pandemic that an increase in stress to parents and children's vulnerability, and coronavirus, would lead to an increased risk of abuse.

CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: "The statistics we have released today demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect. This must be a priority for the Government.

“The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action.

“But our message isn’t just for politicians. It’s vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented. As thousands of people get behind Childhood Day today, they demonstrate their support for positive change and their willingness to play a part in keeping children safe.”

The charity is emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect and is calling on communities to play their part – and raise any concerns they have to the charity.

It comes as they urged people to back Childhood Day – the charity's flagship day of fundraising an action – this year and make a donation to the charity to enable them to carry out the work they do.

The NSPCC is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals. People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

