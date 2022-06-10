£20 million of Government funding secured for Wolverhampton Learning Quarter plans

How the Learning Quarter will look.

Skills minister Alex Burghart signed off on the city's bid for the much-needed cash for the project to be built on and around the site of the former Faces nightclub.

It comes after criticism was levelled at the Government over the city being awarded £25m through the Towns Fund bid last year – rather than the £48m bid for.

But now the cash boost will see the project progress, with Wolverhampton College set to move from its Paget Road site into a state-of-the-art new campus.

The City Learning Quarter overall will encompass the college's Metro One campus, the council's Adult Education Service and Central Library situated nearby.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, who helped champion the bid, said: "The City Learning Quarter is an integral part of our vision to create a better future for all our residents – with the skills and opportunities needed to help them unlock their full potential.

"I am delighted that the Government has provided an extra £20 million to help us realise our city’s ambitions.

"This cash boost demonstrates the Government’s commitment to Levelling Up in action. When opened, the City Learning Quarter will offer state-of-the-art learning facilities to local people and enrich the local economy, with many jobs supported.”

The quarter, situated around the Old Hall Street and St George's Parade area of the city, will incorporate the college site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street. It will be set over 10,000sq metres – and the overall project is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Wolverhampton College chiefs forecast approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started. Meanwhile, it is expected the move will generate and safeguard 750 jobs in the local community.