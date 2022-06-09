Police unhappy over ‘nuisance’ pub decision in Wolverhampton

The Pendulum pub in Blaydon Road, Pendeford. Photo: Google

The Pendulum in Blaydon Road, Pendeford, was due to have its licence reviewed today (Wednesday). The licence was revoked in May 2020 after police caught drinkers inside the premises during the Covid lockdown. The pub has since reopened.

Council solicitor David Abel told the hearing that a number of documents had been submitted late to the committee, and members would have to consider these properly and look at any Data Protection issues before proceeding.

Chairman Councillor Phil Page said each of the participants would be asked if they wished to adjourn or proceed, before the committee took a short break to make its decision.

After announcing plans to adjourn until June 23, members heard from Sergeant Steph Reynolds of West Midlands Police (WMP) licensing team, who said they had not been given a chance to speak.

“The committee have made a decision – and I respect that – but we are in the position where we have had no say in it,” she said.

“The licence holders had their say earlier and we have not been able to have a say on anything. So I would like to raise my concerns in relation to this being adjourned for such a long period of time just to distribute a few documents.

“My concern is the fact that the new variation the licence holder has submitted will then go through with immediate effect. In essence, they are then no longer the licence holder and this hearing will then be squashed. It’s a bit of a loophole around the law.

“This has happened before, so we do not want to lose the opportunity to have this hearing today whilst the current licence holder is still in place,” she added.

Mr Abel replied: “The committee has made a decision to adjourn the hearing to consider the documentation. Because an application to vary is submitted doesn’t mean it will be automatically granted. The best way to be fair to everybody is to adjourn.”

Angry residents living near the pub have been calling for it to be shut down and demolished, saying they have had enough of constant late-night noise and repeated anti-social behaviour.

One letter to the council said the pub didn’t care about “the nuisance they make of themselves”.

Police applied for the review after reports that the venue, which is in the Oxley ward, was failing to uphold licensing objectives and also being used to facilitate serious crime.

Speaking after the hearing, Sgt Reynolds said: “There were no introductions, and the committee went straight to the premises rather than the applicant (WMP) to discuss their material for disclosure. This contravenes the stated process that should be followed.

“We were informed that everyone would have their say and viewpoint heard, as to whether we should proceed with or without the late disclosure. Only the licence holder was permitted to speak. I asked to have a say before the committee retired to discuss the material for disclosure, but was denied.

“Then afterwards, when they returned they had already decided that the hearing would be adjourned for over two weeks. The committee then attempted to close the meeting, without West Midlands Police even having spoken.

“I feel that by allowing the hearing to be adjourned, it will not be a fair hearing. The licence was revoked in 2020 by myself, and the local authority granted it back after an appeal. Then there was another hearing again recently, and then this one where serious and organised crime is taking place,” she added.

“My concern regarding this premises is the fact that adjourning it allows further opportunity for serious crimes to be committed, the local residents quality of life to be affected negatively and further licence breaches to be committed.

“The premises have had sufficient time to prepare for today’s hearing and the premises licence holder responded on May 5, so was fully aware of this process. This stalling procedure by the premises has been successful by the committee allowing the process to be adjourned.”