Plan to turn once-popular Bilston pub into flats

The former Spread Eagle pub. Photo: Google

The Spread Eagle in Lichfield Street, Bilston, closed suddenly in 2011 and has remained boarded up since.

New owner Vijay Kumar had initially planned to build a function room at the rear of the pub with a view to reopening, and was granted permission in February.

However, a new application to develop the building into five two-bedroom apartments with a new rear boundary wall and gates was submitted this week.

A report by Paul Simkin of Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture, sent alongside the earlier application, said: “The existing pub has been derelict for years and has fallen into disrepair.

“Our client has recently purchased the premises and is currently undertaking renovation works.

“As the layout of the existing pub is cramped and has had a variety of small rear extensions over the years to provide additional room, these are not now adequate and are in a poor state of repair.

“The proposals are to demolish the existing rear extensions and incorporate the area in a new flat-roofed extension. Car parking facilities will remain unchanged.

“Also. the building extensions will use materials to match the existing structure and have no impact on neighbouring properties,” added the report.