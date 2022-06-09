Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle blaze at three-storey building in Wolverhampton city centre

Almost 15 firefighters have tackled a "severe fire" on the second floor of a three-storey building in Wolverhampton city centre.

Fire crews descended on Broad Street. Photo: Nathan Rowe

Four crews rushed to Broad Street in the city at 3.48am on Thursday to the blaze which was extinguished with a hose reel jet.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault and it was confirmed to be out at 6.04am, West Midlands Fire Service said.

The blaze was on the second floor of a three-storey building with a ground-floor restaurant and upper floors of offices and accommodation.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they fought the blaze. Checks have been made using a thermal image camera in the roof space of the affected property – and across the adjoining properties – and no fire spread was found.

Smoke was cleared using a specialist ventilation fan and crews remained at the incident until almost midday as damping down was carried out.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

