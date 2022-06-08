Major free musical festival to be held in Wolverhampton this weekend

Martin Kemp

Enjoy Wolverhampton Live will take place this Saturday from 12.45pm in Queen Square and is expected to attract crowds of people throughout the day.

The free daytime entertainment will kick off from 12.45pm where there will be a performance by Wolverhampton's own Hit the Dhol, organisers have said.

They will be followed by a "kids movie showtime" where a stage show will take youngsters on a journey through children's movies, from Encanto to the Little Mermaid.

CBeebies presenters Evie Pickerill and Joanna Adeyinka-Burford will headline the daytime stage and will be going head-to-head on stage through a series of competitions.

They will perform before there is a meet and greet at the front of the stage, followed by the kids movie showtime, before the duo take to the stage to perform and hold another meet and greet.

And face painters will be ready from 1pm till 4pm for the daytime family entertainment – before the evening live music concert begins to gear up from 6pm onwards, starting with Kym Mazelle.

Urban Cookie Collective, Baby D, Oceanic, Tina Cousins and Rozalla will all perform before Martin Kemp, of Spandau Ballet fame, will take to the stage as the headline act. He'll be bringing his popular 80s DJ set to the stage.