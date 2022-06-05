Shifnal celebration goes on after moving inside due to wet weather

Shifnal Jubilee picnic at St Andrew's Church. Indoor due to weather. In Picture: Jill Cherrington and Dwan Whitaker.

Despite the rain, residents in Shifnal continued to come out in support of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Shifnal Jubilee picnic at St Andrew's Church. Indoor due to weather. In Picture: Jackfield band.

Reverend Chris Thorpe, representatives from local organisations and other faith communities met at St Andrew's Church for service at 11am.

Shifnal Jubilee picnic at St Andrew's Church

The service was ten followed by the Shifnal Grand Picnic and Jackfield Band who played inside the church for the community to enjoy.