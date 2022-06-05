Shifnal celebration goes on after moving inside due to wet weather

Despite the rain, residents in Shifnal continued to come out in support of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Reverend Chris Thorpe, representatives from local organisations and other faith communities met at St Andrew's Church for service at 11am.
The service was ten followed by the Shifnal Grand Picnic and Jackfield Band who played inside the church for the community to enjoy.
Meanwhile, the community in Newport set up the Big Lunch with umbrellas at the ready. Councillor Peter Scott said: "Newport setting up for the Big Lunch. We laugh at a bit of rain."