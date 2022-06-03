Notification Settings

Wolverhampton cabinet member demands end to "legalised torture" of gay conversion therapy in UK

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton's youngest cabinet member has passionately demanded the end to the "legalised torture" of gay conversion therapy in the UK.

Councillor Burden at the Community Union conference
Councillor Burden at the Community Union conference

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden, aged 26, told the Community Union conference in Belfast the practice of attempting to change the sexuality of gay people by force harked back to the days when Second World War hero Alan Turing was chemically castrated.

He said: "We as the LGBT community are only ever one election away from being declared illegal, one election away from being wiped out.

"And the new scourge is this gay conversion therapy which this Government prevaricates and lies.

"They use the term therapy by purpose by legitimising and medicalising it and therefore seeing me as a patient, that there is something wrong with me, a gay man."

He added:"It is not therapy it is legalised torture, make no mistake about it, that is what it is. Physical and physical torture, that is what is.

"They want to use it on trans people, on our children, this is an attack on our civil rights, on all civil rights in this country."

Last month the Government promised to ban the "abhorrent" therapies which attempt to change sexual orientation. However, plans do not cover attempts to change someone's gender identity, which will mean transexual people will still be vulnerable to the practice.

After the May election Councillor Burden was appointed cabinet member responsible for education at Wolverhampton Council.

Seconding a motion for the Community Union to call for the Government to outlaw gay conversion therapy, Councillor Burden said: "The trans community have always been my side so we need to be there for them, why are we even here if not to do this."

The conference backed the motion.

