Wolverhampton's Big Venture Centre volunteer manager gets MBE

Karen Trainer MBE outside the Big Venture Centre

Karen Trainer helped launch the Big Venture Centre, The Scotlands, over five years ago when her and a group of volunteers got control of the building which is now its home.

The 61-year-old told the Express and Star: "I was really shocked to get an MBE, I had no idea about the whole thing.

"I am happy for me but this is an honour for the centre, and everyone who volunteers here and those people who come through our doors.

"Everyone at the centre is really pleased about this, and I am so grateful to all my volunteers."

"I always say we are a family here and when people come in crying and worried but leave with a smile on their face, that is the best recognition of the work we do."

She added: "Our biggest achievement was getting control of the building but we help people who need support every day, the people who volunteer are very special.

"Our latest achievement has been setting up a successful community shop which helps local families."

The Big Venture Centre has its own radio station, tranquillity garden, café, a befriending service for the elderly, help for victims of domestic violence, gives advice on money management and during the pandemic centre volunteers delivered meals and activity packs to families in need.

The Cabinet Office praised the centre for helping countless people during the pandemic and for creating a "trusted place for local children; promotes a safe and caring environment to give older people more self confidence; works proactively to reduce crime; supports families' wellbeing to prosper financially, socially, physically and mentally".

Karen is no stranger to Royal engagements after visiting Buckingham Palace for a garden party for winners of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

She added: "Anything that puts our centre in the spotlight I am delighted so me getting this MBE will help spread the word about what we do."