Firefighters - and sprinker system - averts disaster at Bridgnorth recycling plant

By David Tooley

Firefighters say their rapid response managed to stop a fire in 20 tonnes of paper at a recycling plant.

Picture: @ShropsFire
Eight fire crews including incident commanders and the welfare unit were scrambled to the Veolia plant in Bridgnorth at 6.04pm last night.

Crews were sent from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Training and Tweedale stations. Operations, safety and principal officers were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Multiple crews have attended a fire at a recycling plant in Bridgnorth this evening.

"Due to the quick response from firefighters and officers the fire was quickly under control, helped by the sprinkler system that had been fitted at the site."

Firefighters using breathing kit, a covering jet and a hosereel jet dealt with about 20 tonnes of waste paper alight in a bay.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stop message was received by fire control just over one hour later at 7.08pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

