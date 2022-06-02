City roads hit by great drain robbery

The problem is particularly bad on the Ashmore Park housing estate in Wednesfield, a local councillor said this week.

A gang is believed to be behind the theft of more than 21 drain covers on the estate since early 2020. It is thought the covers are being sold to scrap metal dealers for financial gain.

Drivers and people on foot are urged to be extra vigilant amidst growing fears that someone is going to get seriously hurt – or even killed – unless the perpetrators are caught.

Councillor Phil Bateman said he was aware of 260 reported incidents of drain covers and other ironwork items being stolen or tampered with across the city over the last two years.

“I believe this is a widespread problem in Wolverhampton, but it seems to be particularly prevalent here in Ashmore Park. There is a bunch of crooks on the rampage who are stealing drain and gully covers.

“These criminal gangs need stopping because they are putting people and property at risk through their own greed.

“There were 21 individual reports of incidents in Wednesfield North during 2020-21, continuing right into this year. Some 27 items of ironwork have also been lifted,” he added.

“That is a £6,300 replacement cost to the taxpayer in this ward alone and a total cost of £63,000 across the whole city to date.”

Councillor Bateman said he had spoken with Wednesfield Neighbourhood Police about the issue, and they had informed him that they were searching scrapyards and metal reclamation sites.

“I got interested in this issue when I noticed that people here were reporting these crimes to me with depressing regularity.

“Sadly, just this week a resident reported yet another drain cover stolen in Kitchen Lane. It is so bad that we once had six covers taken in 28 days,” he added.

“I have asked the council if there is any other material that could be used as a drain cover – one that would be less valuable and less costly to replace.