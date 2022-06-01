Bilston bingo hall facing demolition under new plans

Mecca Bingo at Spring Vale Retail Park, Bilston. Photo: Google Street View

A bid to bulldoze Mecca Bingo at Spring Vale Retail Park, Bilston, and replace it with a new industrial warehouse has been put forward to city planners.

The application, by Maizelands Limited & Arringford Limited – a national financial services company – is an “opportunity to make better use of an underperforming leisure use”, a report on behalf of the firm says.

“It is considered that this application is of significant merit, namely the provision of new employment floorspace in an existing retail/business park which will provide jobs and benefits to the local economy.

“The site consists of the Mecca Bingo building and associated land at Spring Vale Business Park. It is approximately 3.4 acres in size and broadly rectangular in shape.

“Proposals include demolishing the existing 1990s building and replacing it with a much higher quality, modern development,” the statement from Pinnegar Hayward Design added.

“The site is located approximately 500 metres from Bilston town centre and 2.17 miles from Wolverhampton city centre.”

As well as replacing the bingo premises with a new industrial unit, the work will see the development of two new service yards, new parking and a new access road.

“The site offers an excellent location in terms of visibility and accessibility for industrial use, with good access to the local highway network,” said the report.

Several attempts to contact Mecca Bingo bosses for a comment. However, they did not respond.