Plans to build 599 homes on 'eyesore' Wolverhampton council depot site

The former Culwell Street Depot site in Wolverhampton

Services at Culwell Street Depot, adjacent to the University of Wolverhampton’s Springfield Brewery campus, have already been relocated to make way for the development.

Fleet operations and the meals on wheels service have transferred to a new base in Hickman Avenue, East Park, alongside the city’s wholesale market.

Redevelopment of the depot site – which currently accommodates a council-owned public car park and building – will consist of residential, office and commercial space as well as a central public open space.

How the new residences on the former Culwell Street Depot site in Wolverhampton will look once the development has been completed. Photo: RAD Architectural Illustration

In a report to planners, Julian Austin of development and heritage specialists Paul Butler Associates, said: “This scheme will provide a number of benefits including the provision of housing, the use of a brownfield site and the redevelopment of a gateway site into the city.

“It will also contribute to the ongoing regeneration of the Springfield Brewery campus, securing direct investment into the local community through the provision of jobs during the construction stage and spending in nearby facilities by future residents/employees.

“The site is well connected to and within close walking distance of Wolverhampton Railway Station and the heart of the city centre, meaning it has excellent access to the public transport network as well as other shops and services,” said the report.

Councillor Jaspreet Jaspal, who represents the Heath Town ward where Culwell Street is located, said: “We welcome the application to develop what is currently an eyesore.

“Building on unused brownfield land will also help to clear out any anti-social behaviour that commonly takes places on disused or derelict sites, as well as bringing in much-needed quality housing.