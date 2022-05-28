New role play centre open and ready to provide immersive fun for children

Play-tropolis. Pictured playing is: Ezra Stevens, 3 and Paul Field

Play-tropolis has opened its doors in Wombourne and will provide a fun and immersive experience for children.

The centre offers nine different role play locations, meaning children will never be short of activities whilst they explore and take on a variety of job roles.

Play-tropolis in Wombourne, near Wolverhampton

And for the adults, there's cafe to supervise children from a distance while enjoying a coffee or food.

The idea for the centre was born throughout lockdown, with Rebekah Murray lamenting the unreliable British weather, creating a desire to offer an outlet for children’s imagination.

Rebekah, managing director of Play-tropolis, said: "Through lockdown with my son, we had nothing to do.

"We explored all the parks in the Midlands, but wanted something more.

"I then had the idea, and Play-tropolis was born.

"We starting putting things in motion a year ago now and now we are ready.

"It has been a long journey to get the unit and get everything fitted out, but it has all been worth it.

The centre offers nine different role play locations

"We are very excited to open and get people through the door, we have people buzzing for it.

"We want to ignite children's imagination and want it to be a place they look back and say 'I used to love that place'.

"It is something a bit different, we have a space centre which offers sensory experiences for children too.

"We want children to get lost in their imagination and have fun."

The centre has many different areas for children - ranging from a theatre where they can live out their entertainer dreams to a hospital for the aspiring doctors of the future.

Opening times for the centre will be 9.30am to 4pm on non school holiday weekdays and 9.30am to 6pm on school holidays, weekends and bank holidays.