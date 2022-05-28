Ex-Goodyear workers help patients get a good night's sleep

Former Goodyear workers Paul Bough and Cyril Barrett with Karen Anderson, Head of Children Services

They have funded the purchase of a SafeSpace Hi-Lo bed for the children's ward at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital.

It will provide a comfortable, safe environment to sleep without the risk of injury from hard surfaces or moving parts. The enclosed feeling of the SafeSpace bed helps children with sensory processing issues to feel secure.

The Goodyear Ex-workers Benevolent Fund donated £8,500.

Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, visited the children's ward to meet head of children's services Karen Anderson.

He said: “Each time the trustees and management members of the charity have visited the hospital we have been impressed by the wonderful doctors, nurses and medical teams.

"This is why we have purchased a number of vital pieces of equipment at the hospital, to the value of over £53,000 in the last five years.”

Ms Anderson said she was "overjoyed" at the welcome addition to the unit, adding: “We treat a number of children with learning disabilities and autism who have a SafeSpace bed at home. Having a bed on the unit will be invaluable, giving our young patients a sense of security at night.”