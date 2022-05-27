Working together is the secret, say couple celebrating diamond anniversary

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn Croft, Wolverhampton, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on June 2, after meeting at a youth club as teenagers, 65 fateful years ago.

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn Croft, Wolverhampton, pictured on their wedding day.

"We've been together ever since," Margaret said, "we look after each other, we have done all our lives. We've just had a happy marriage."

The couple have two children, Andrew and Paul Jervis; four grandchildren, Natalie, Stephanie, Chelsey, and Lewis; and seven great-grandchildren.

And they will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with their family next week.

Margaret added: "We're taking our family out for a meal. For our golden wedding anniversary we went to Molineux, but we're getting older now.

"We couldn't see our family throughout the pandemic. They did our shopping for us, but we couldn't let any of them in, as we didn't want to play favourites."

The pair both did office work - Bryan at the Co-op Emporium and Margaret at an abattoir - but have played hard as well as working hard.

Margaret, 80, and Bryan, 82, have been on five cruises, visiting some of the world's most beautiful places – including Canada and Hong Kong.