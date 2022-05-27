Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Working together is the secret, say couple celebrating diamond anniversary

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Looking after each other and working together is the secret to a happy marriage, according to a Wolverhampton couple celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn Croft, Wolverhampton, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.
Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn Croft, Wolverhampton, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on June 2, after meeting at a youth club as teenagers, 65 fateful years ago.

Margaret and Bryan Jervis from Penn Croft, Wolverhampton, pictured on their wedding day.

"We've been together ever since," Margaret said, "we look after each other, we have done all our lives. We've just had a happy marriage."

The couple have two children, Andrew and Paul Jervis; four grandchildren, Natalie, Stephanie, Chelsey, and Lewis; and seven great-grandchildren.

And they will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with their family next week.

Margaret added: "We're taking our family out for a meal. For our golden wedding anniversary we went to Molineux, but we're getting older now.

"We couldn't see our family throughout the pandemic. They did our shopping for us, but we couldn't let any of them in, as we didn't want to play favourites."

The pair both did office work - Bryan at the Co-op Emporium and Margaret at an abattoir - but have played hard as well as working hard.

Margaret, 80, and Bryan, 82, have been on five cruises, visiting some of the world's most beautiful places – including Canada and Hong Kong.

Margaret said: "I've had a wonderful life, all my life. Even if we don't do anything else, we've got lots of memories."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Penn
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News