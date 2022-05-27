Wolverhampton youth organisation becomes second to receive worldwide acclaim

Left to right, Blantina Chipangura, executive head of HR and ethos for YMCA Black Country, Wolverhamton Mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, Shenaz Hafeez, community activity facilitator and CEO Steve Clay. Photo: YMCA Black Country

The YMCA in Wolverhampton is the only branch of the youth organisation – one of 14,000 in 119 countries – to be presented with the international standard ISO 30415 in Human Resource Management: Diversity and Inclusion.

This makes them only the second body in the world to achieve such an accreditation.

The standard explores the attitudes of employers towards diversity and inclusion and the extent to which its systems, processes and behaviours are truly diverse and representational towards its employees.

YMCA CEO Steve Clay said: “I am delighted. Our region is made up of a rich tapestry of cultures represented by our staff and volunteers and in the many communities we serve.

“We are stronger through diversity and are committed to strive for an equitable and fair society for all.”

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, added: “Before becoming a councillor, I used to work for the charity and it has always been an organisation which is welcoming to the diverse communities surrounding it in Wolverhampton.

“It offers a number of amenities including youth services, nursery facilities, education and training and much more. I’m really proud to have this fantastic facility in my ward.”

A new £8.5 million YMCA ‘City Gateway’ resource centre was recently opened in the city off Cleveland Road, adjacent to the former Royal Hospital building.