Wild night of fun expected at city restaurant

The evening promises to bring a touch of the Wild West to Wolverhampton

The staff at Rodeos in Wolverhampton have taken inspiration from the film Coyote Ugly to put on their own Wild West Coyote Night at the restaurant and bar on Canal Wharf.

The first event on Friday, May 27 will feature an evening of living music, interactive party games and promotions and staff dancing on the bar.

Owner Simon Parton said: "As we celebrate our successful first year at Rodeos, we have enjoyed bringing some fantastic local live music acts to the heart of Wolverhampton with our Saturday night live events which sell out every week.

"Also, our tribute nights are a huge success with anyone from Dolly Parton to Elvis walking through our saloon doors.

"Not ones to be left out, our staff wanted in on the limelight and have put together a Wild West coyote night that promises to be packed with live music, interactive party games and coyote bar staff dancing.

"Throw in our signature bull riding all set in the Wild West Midlands. It’s gonna be one y’all not wanna miss."