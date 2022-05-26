Trapped pigeon rescued from disused pub in Willenhall

A pigeon trapped in a disused pub in Willenhall has been rescued by the RSPCA and released back into the wild.

The pigeon had become trapped between the glass and a piece of wood which had been used to board up the windows at The Castle pub - located on the corner of Peel Street.

A concerned member of the public spotted the pigeon and contacted the RSPCA who attended last week.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said: “The pigeon had become trapped in a window three storeys up. The board didn’t go right to the top of the window, so the pigeon had got in through the gap and had dropped down and then unfortunately couldn’t get back out.”

Claire wasn’t able to access the window, so she called on the assistance of West Midlands Fire Service and a crew from Willenhall Fire Station quickly arrived to help.

“The crew were fantastic and used their specialist working at height equipment to get to the window and get him out,” said Claire.

“Luckily the pigeon was unharmed and apart from being a bit distressed from the whole ordeal, I was able to release him back into the wild at a local park.

“It was great to see him fly off happily - he must have been very stressed being confined in the small place so it was great to get him out.

“I’d like to thank the fire service for their assistance which once again demonstrates the strong partnership working we continue to have.”