Pride at national success of Wolverhampton wrestling youngsters

Some of the young wrestlers who came back from the British Junior Championships with great results

The youngsters were able to come back from the British Junior Championships in Leigh on Saturday, May 14, with a haul of medals after outstanding performances.

Among the haul were gold medals won by Simran Kaur, Joab Sneyd, Mayashan Sharmadekker and Caden Nar, as well as one silver medal and three bronze medals, and a number of their members also finished in the top four against wrestlers aged nine to 16 from across the country.

Head coach Ranjit Singh said the performances by his young members showed how strong the club was and how well the performance pathways at the club were working.

He said: "It shows how well it's working as we were able to take 11 juniors to the championships and come away with as many medals as we did, especially with two of our girls have become British champions.

"We have an excellent team who are part of our coaching programme and we have high level coaches, so all their hard work is paying off."

Mr Singh said the success of the youngsters at the championships came from the ethos of the club, which was to value everyone who came in and to treat everyone the same.

"We have a simple policy, in that we will treat the beginner at the same level as we treat a national or international champion, which helps this club to be like one big family and a way of life for all of us," he said.

"I'm 100 per cent proud of the youngsters and what they have achieved as you can see the happiness on their faces and I think we've set them up with a good basis and platform for the future.