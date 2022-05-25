Bridgnorth walkers set to raise over £80k

Participants on this year's Bridgnorth Walk as they head from the High Street

The walk and marathon which featured a junior event as well, took place on Monday, May 2 and about 500 people took part, many walking in aid of events in the Ukraine.

Members of the Bridgnorth Lions – who planned and organised the event – are in the process of coming up with a final amount – expected to be well in excess of £80,000 – with Ukraine specific money totalling £5,000.

The money for Ukraine will go straight to the Lions Club International in Kyiv for them to distribute and it is expected to go towards displaced residents from the war torn country.

Despite the most recent event having taken place less than a month ago, organiser Martin Allen, from the Lions, said preparations were already taking place for next year, with more focus expected on increasing entrants to the junior walk in Ditton Priors.

He said: "After a few years of the event being disrupted it is wonderful to see how successful this one has been, we are delighted with the amounts raised. Teams like the Spartans, Dave's Pack and Bosom Buddies really put their best feet forward and went the extra mile for their chosen charities, which included Cancer Research and charities involved in Ukraine.

"It was my first time personally organising the event so it was quite a daunting prospect but everyone pulled together including the people who planned it and staff and volunteers who were marshals on the day and they ensured the success of it as much as those who turned out to walk and run.

"We always get feedback on everything we take on and it was pleasing the marathon runners were complimentary about the course and the way everything went smoothly - they said the course was challenging but rewarding and these are people from all over the country. Hopefully they will take that back to their respective clubs and feed it back to them and we will see them again."

He praised Dudley firm MJ Sections who donated medals made from recycled wooden materials which fitted in the walk's approach to supporting the green agenda.