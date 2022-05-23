Wolverhampton and Walsall hospitals to increase number of visitors for patients

New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton will now allow up to two visitors per patient

Two visitors for each patient will be welcomed to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s sites from Wednesday, May 25 May, with both visitors to New Cross Hospital needing to book a slot between 9am and 1pm on the day they wish to visit.

Booking slots will open from 9am on Wednesday and visits cannot be booked in advance unless in exceptional circumstances, such as visiting patients receiving end of life care or to support someone with dementia, a learning disability or autism.

Exceptional visits can also be arranged for patients who have had an extended hospital stay.

Debra Hickman, director of nursing at the Trust, said: “The re-introduction of visiting has been very successful and we thank visitors for co-operating with the system so we continue to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Please continue to follow our infection prevention advice so that we can, hopefully, move towards even greater visiting opportunities in the near future.”

Visitors will be strongly advised to take a Lateral Flow Test before attending and will be required to wear a face mask, with social distancing still being adhered to.

Two visitors will also be welcomed at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust sites from Wednesday.

All visitors will need to book a slot between 8am – 1pm on the day they wish to visit. Bookings can be made by telephoning 01922 444040.