The Lighthouse Cinema and Cafe in Wolverhampton welcomed Medicine Bakery + Kitchen to the cinema on Fryer Street with a big launch event on Sunday.

The artisan bakery and kitchen, café and gallery is based in both Codsall & Birmingham and bakes hand crafted artisan cake & breads and a extensive brunch menu.

The bakery, which makes use of abandoned and unoccupied spaces, will be based at the Lighthouse within the main atrium and will be open daily from 7am to 4pm each day.