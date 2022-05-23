Philip Dunne MP congratulates new Mayor Karen Sawbridge at the Cliff Railway

MP Philip Dunne was told about a problem with repairs to the railings next to the historic railway which have suffered significant frost damage. The MP says he has taken up the issue with Shropshire Council.

Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to learn from Dr Malvern Tipping, who has owned Cliff Railway since 2011, that this important heritage asset in Bridgnorth has managed to continue trading despite closures through the pandemic. It has recently benefitted from a significant investment in the drive mechanism, to ensure public safety for many years to come.”

Dr Tipping, the chairman of the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, and Bridgnorth Town Council member and former mayor, David Cooper, raised their concerns about the Castle Walk railings with the MP. The newly elected Bridgnorth mayor Karen Sawbridge also saw the issue first hand.

The railings nearest to the cliff railway’s top station are suffering from deteriorating copings to the brick piers supporting the railings.

Dr Tipping had invited Mr Dunne and Councillor Cooper to the site to thank them for taking up the case.

He said a newly installed traffic bollard has now eliminated the risk to pedestrians from vehicular traffic.

Following the inspection, the party travelled on the cliff railway, which opened in 1892.