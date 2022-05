Do you know where Daniel Johnson is?

Daniel Johnson, a 31-year-old from Heath Town, has broken his bail conditions and West Midlands Police need to locate him.

Wolverhampton Police appealed to the public on Twitter, they tweeted: "Wanted. Do you know where Daniel Johnson is?

"The 31-year-old from #Heathtown, #Wolverhampton, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.