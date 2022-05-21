Notification Settings

Residents warned to watch out for cold callers offering dropped kerb work

By James Vukmirovic

Residents have been warned to watch out for cold callers carrying out illegal work.

Residents are being asked to watch out for cold callers at their homes. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.
Wolverhampton Council have sent out a message on Twitter to residents across the city to warn them about cold callers offering to install dropped kerbs outside city properties.

The council has said that these callers do not have the correct licences in place and, as a result, are carrying out the work illegally.

Anyone looking to get a dropped kerb installed at their home should contact the council's Street Works team, which will conduct a site visit and survey of the area to see if the work can be done or not.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Warning: cold callers are offering to install dropped kerbs outside city properties.

"Callers do not have the correct licences in place & are carrying out work illegally.

"If you need a dropped kerb, email streetworks@wolverhampton.gov.uk or visit orlo.uk/yr0nK"

