Man taken to hospital after falling ill whilst on roof of house

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell ill whilst on the roof of a two-storey house.

West Midlands Ambulance Service
The incident took place around 11.30am on Barnhurst Lane, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene, where they were called to assist West Midlands Ambulance Service to stabilise the man and bring him down from the roof before he was taken to hospital.

A statement from West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 11:35am on Thursday 19 May we were called to assist Ambulance colleagues on Barnhurst Lane, Wolverhampton, where a man had been taken ill whilst on the roof of a two-storey house.

"An aerial hydraulic platform, ladders and specialist working at height equipment were utilised to stabilise the casualty and safely bring them down from the roof. They were then taken to hospital."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

