Crews work overnight to control yard fire involving 175 tons of coal dust

Smoke could be seen from a distance

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service attended the incident around 4pm yesterday on Anchor Road, Bilston, as the fire at a yard containing coal dust and pulverised coal caused heavy smoke in the area.

Residents nearby were advised to close doors and windows until the smoke ceased. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, chiefs said.

Two further crews then attended the scene at the request of the officer in charge for additional support, and breathing apparatus wearers, bring the total to six crews dealing with incident.

Anchor Road was reopened just under four hours later around 8pm, as Environmental agency and Severn Trent attended the scene to give advice and assistance to the fire crew regarding runoff, drainage, and other environmental issues.

West Midlands Fire Service said this morning that around 7am the incident was cleared.

They said: "Crews from Bilston Fire Station attended the incident this morning just after 07am.

"They are content that no further hot spots are present and the incident is nearing conclusion.

"The Environment Agency, Severn Trent Water and Wolverhampton Council have assisted at the incident with water runoff to reduce and mitigate environmental impacts where possible.

"West Midlands Police assisted our crews during the night in visiting over 100 properties asking residents to close doors and windows for their safety.

"We can confirm this advice is no longer applicable and residents in the area are now safe to open doors and windows.