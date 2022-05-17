Wolverhampton temple gets go-ahead for Buddhist leader statue

The new statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar which will be erected outside the Buddha Vihara temple in upper Zoar Street, Graiseley. Image: Mistry Design & Build Ltd.

The model of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar – an Indian social reformer born in 1891 – will be installed at the entrance to the Buddha Vihara in upper Zoar Street, Graiseley.

Dr Ambedkar, who studied law at Grays Inn in London from 1916-21, was this week hailed as a “great and inspirational leader” by a local councillor.

Councillor Jacqui Sweetman said: “I am delighted this new statue of Dr Ambedkar has received planning permission.

“He is one of those great leaders who inspires – even now – people like myself in public life.

“Dr Ambedkar once said ‘a great man is different from an eminent one in that he puts service to society first’. A hard act to follow but so necessary in these times.”

A long-term campaigner for people’s rights, he also worked as an economist and fought for India’s independence, converting to Buddhism shortly before his death in 1956.