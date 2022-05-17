Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton pub halving prices in bid to help tackle cost of living crisis

WolverhamptonPublished:

A city centre boozer is bidding to help tackle the cost of living crisis – by slashing the price of a pint by 50 per cent.

The Prince Albert pub, Railway Street, Wolverhampton
The Prince Albert pub, Railway Street, Wolverhampton

The Prince Albert on Railway Street, Wolverhampton, has announced it is halving the price of every product on Fridays, starting on May 20.

It means the price of a pint of Carling will be slashed from £3.80 to £1.90. Cocktails will be available for £3.50, while a double vodka and Pepsi will drop from £5.50 to £2.75.

Operations Manager Dale Murphy said that with soaring bills hitting people in the pocket, the venue was determined to "lead the way" in making sure every penny goes a little but further.

"We’re seeing the effect of the current challenging cost of living crisis throughout the city centre and wanted to make a strong statement to demonstrate that we’re all in this together," he said.

"We want people to be able to come and enjoy a night out, even if higher bills are squeezing the cash that is left over for socialising.

"Every Friday at The Prince Albert literally everything will be half price – which I think will make us cheaper than Wetherspoons, even if its just for one day a week!"

The half-price deal will run every Friday from 7pm.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
Entertainment

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News