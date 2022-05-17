Wolverhampton pub halving prices in bid to help tackle cost of living crisis

The Prince Albert pub, Railway Street, Wolverhampton

The Prince Albert on Railway Street, Wolverhampton, has announced it is halving the price of every product on Fridays, starting on May 20.

It means the price of a pint of Carling will be slashed from £3.80 to £1.90. Cocktails will be available for £3.50, while a double vodka and Pepsi will drop from £5.50 to £2.75.

Operations Manager Dale Murphy said that with soaring bills hitting people in the pocket, the venue was determined to "lead the way" in making sure every penny goes a little but further.

"We’re seeing the effect of the current challenging cost of living crisis throughout the city centre and wanted to make a strong statement to demonstrate that we’re all in this together," he said.

"We want people to be able to come and enjoy a night out, even if higher bills are squeezing the cash that is left over for socialising.

"Every Friday at The Prince Albert literally everything will be half price – which I think will make us cheaper than Wetherspoons, even if its just for one day a week!"