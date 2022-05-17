Notification Settings

Two Wolverhampton exhibitions unveiled to highlight LGBTQ+ artwork and voices

By Thomas Parkes

Some photographs and interviews from the LGBTQ+ community and stunning mosaic art have been showcased at Wolverhampton Central Library.

Mayor Greg Brackenridge joins members to officially open the two exhibitions.
Pictures and quotes from people in the Black Country and Birmingham have been featured in the exhibition as part of the 100 LGBTQ Voices project.

Participants' portraits and quotes from the Shropshire area have already been displayed in the first exhibition which was held at Bridgnorth Library.

Work from the LGBT+ Sparkle Wolverhampton Creative Through Art Mosaic Exhibition has also been showcased at Wolverhampton Library.

The exhibition explores self-identity and communication through the senses and was put together by Paul Ryder and Marcus Cotterill from the group and mosaic artist Sophie Handy.

Both exhibitions have been linked to the British Art Show 9 through the LGBTQ Ambassador Kathy O'Connor, who lives in Birchills in Walsall.

Kathy O'Connor, who lives in Birchills in Walsall, said the voices exhibition – her project – allowed her to give a voice to the LGBTQ+ community in their own words.

And it is her hope that the project will be turned into a book and used as an educational resource in future, and be an informative book she never had growing up.

The gender-fluid gay artist – who identifies as non-binary and female – was appointed as the British Art Show 9 LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Wolverhampton earlier this year.

And it was in this role she was able to help link up with LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group Wolverhampton led by Paul Ryder and partner Marcus Cotterill, leading them to share an exhibition space.

The LGBT+ group held four mosaic-making sessions at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and were joined by artist Sophie Handy, with the aim being to boost those who are struggling or feel isolated.

Both exhibitions will run at Wolverhampton Central Library until May 28.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

