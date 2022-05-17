New barn stables for Wolverhampton Racecourse panned

Racers at Wolverhampton Racecourse

Four ‘American Barn’ stables could be built, which can house 25 animals each, will occupy a 2.8-hectare area of land at the south of the Gorsebrook Road complex.

Designed to provide ready access to the central track, the new stables and paddocks site will be used primarily for the training of horses, as well as to feed into races at the course.

One of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious courses, the racecourse is owned by private race group firm ARC Racing and Leisure group.

Despite the impacts of the pandemic, race bosses believe that using the site for training as well as competitions is an area for future growth.

In a statement from Yorkshire-based agents Moorside Planning, director Matthew Pardoe said: “Covid has exacerbated a trend for declining numbers and limited new trainers, with a significant reduction in yearlings and two-year-old horses starting out within the industry.

“As this is largely driven by the cost of maintaining a horse in training, the racecourse proposes to establish a training yard on site – an approach that is common in other countries and at other courses within the UK.

“As well as providing a cost-effective way of maintaining or potentially increasing ownership, it feeds directly into the use of the racecourse itself in an entirely appropriate manner, along with the events held there.”

Dunstall Park also hosts regular large-scale live entertainment shows, with acts including Madness and The Human League appearing there in recent years.

“American barn stables are designed to be accessed and serviced from a central corridor,” added Mr Pardoe.

“Each barn has 25 stalls with one animal per stall. The maximum number of horses on site at any one time will be 100 – though occupancy rates rarely achieve maximum capacity.

“Accommodation for eight stable hands will be provided within each building above the stable space. This is to ensure appropriate management and avoid unnecessary movements to and from the site.

“It also prevents any unnecessary movements outside the buildings, reducing potential noise and disturbance,” he said.

Each barn will house a tack room, storage for hay and feed, grooming facilities and a small office for general administration work.