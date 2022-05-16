Wolverhampton pubs join forces to ban troublemakers

Wolverhampton pubs are joining forces to ban troublemakers

Under the initiative, people will be warned they face being barred from all licensed venues for anti-social behaviour and crime caused by excessive alcohol and drug abuse.

Members from the city centre Pubwatch Group will meet regularly as part of the initiative to discuss issues they have experienced.

They will also ban individuals responsible for any trouble caused from all establishments.

Inspector Sophie Clement said: “People come into the city centre for an enjoyable and safe night out.

“This initiative is aimed at tackling a small number of troublemakers who create an unpleasant environment for customers and staff.

“We aim to enable a thriving night-time economy, minimising incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour, through effective partnership working.”

Shaun Keasey, Pubwatch chair and owner of two independent venues - Prince Albert on Railway Drive and Gorgeous Nightclub on School Street - wants customers to understand it is not about banning everyone.

He said: “It’s not about people getting drunk and doing silly things as we all do that. If someone comes in here and breaks a glass by accident they are not going to be barred.

“It’s for incidents when police have been called, an arrest has taken place and a Section 18 or Section 20 has been issued for example a group have been involved in a fight outside a venue and one of the males has been assaulted and injured.

“The city centre evening economy is growing with huge investment from both the public and private sector at present, we want the city centre to be recognised as a safe city centre for both our customers and staff. We don’t have a lot of trouble but when there are issues, people don’t understand how it affects pubs.”

Cherry Shine, director of Wolverhampton BID, said: “The scheme is another great example of by working together we can look out for each other and keep the small minority of troublemakers out of our city centre.

“Making it clear they are not welcome, will benefit everyone enjoying a great night out in a responsible way.

“Licensed venues are introducing barred from one, barred from all that operates in a lot of city centres to eradicate anti-social behaviour and any associated violence that may occur."