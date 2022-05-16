Family of South Staffordshire girl supports prize draw in aid of Blood Cancer UK

Simon Caulton, partner Anjna Mahey and their inspirational daughter Mia Caulton, aged five, on a fundraising walk in March

Mia Caulton, from Perton, was diagnosed with Infantile Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia when she was just seven months old in 2017.

She had to spend her first birthday, Christmas and New Year at Birmingham Children's Hospital as she went through a range of treatments.

The youngster, who was given a 50 per cent chance of surviving to her fifth birthday, was finally declared cancer-free in March last year.

And now her parents Anjna Mahey and Simon Caulton have urged people to support the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.

Mia's mother Anjna Mahey said: "The care and support of Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Blood Cancer UK has given us the greatest gift imaginable – being able to watch our beautiful daughter grow up and enjoy being a child.

"The work Blood Cancer UK does is truly lifesaving for patients like Mia, so we’re thrilled that the money raised from this Omaze partnership will enable such an important charity help more families like us."

The house draw will see someone win a stunning £3 million house in Cornwall, with money and awareness being raised for Blood Cancer UK – a charity dedicated to funding research into blood cancer.

The campaign will give the charity a guaranteed minimum donation of £100,000 and has a target raise of at least £500,000. And the money raised will help Blood Cancer UK to fund more research.

The grand prize is an award-winning four-bedroom house, boasting unobstructed panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, just a mile away from the picturesque village of Rock, on the North Cornwall coast.

The luxurious 4,200 sq ft home – crowned Best New Build in Cornwall 2020 – is set in more than five acres of land and has been designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding Cornish countryside.

The house is in a quiet and private location, in an area of outstanding natural beauty. Outside it has a south-facing, sun-soaked terrace with unspoilt views overlooking the estuary, as well as a hot tub and an internal courtyard with exposed brick walls featuring a large open fireplace.

The fully furnished property boasts an impressive open plan living space with a state-of-the-art kitchen and dining room. The main bedroom has its own deluxe bathroom – whilst the other three double bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms.

The house is close to an array of fine sandy beaches and even has a dedicated surf wet room. The house is mortgage free and all stamp duty and legal fees are covered. The winner is also given £50,000 cash to help them settle in – and is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve up to £15,000 a month for holiday letting during peak season.

Gemma Peters, Blood Cancer UK’s chief executive, said: "We are so grateful to Omaze for choosing us as its partner for this house draw. Blood cancer is the UK’s third biggest cancer killer, and the money this partnership raises will help fund lifesaving research that will bring forward the day when blood cancer is finally beaten.

"The partnership is also a great opportunity to raise awareness of blood cancer and its symptoms. Too many people with blood cancer are not diagnosed quickly enough, which results in poorer outcomes so by making sure more people know about the symptoms, we could save lives."

James Oakes at Omaze added: "We’re honoured to be partnering with Blood Cancer UK for this House Draw. By offering this dream property in Cornwall, we’re not only giving people the chance to win an amazing house, but also raising money and introducing charities to brand new audiences.

"We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £4,750,000 UK charities since we launched in 2020."

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on July 31, 2022 for online entries and August 2, 2022 for postal entries.