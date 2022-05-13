Wolverhampton Bhangra star invited to take part in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Sohan Kailey has danced all over the world

Sohan Kailey began dancing at West Park Primary School in the 1980s and now teaches children the art of Punjabi dance in schools across the country and is on the verge of releasing another album.

The father of two has now been asked to choreograph routines as part of Commonwealth Connections as part of Birmingham 2022.

He told the Express and Star: "I am looking forward to choreographing some dynamic Bhangra dance routines for the prestigious Commonwealth Connections programme in schools across Birmingham as part of the games.

"We are connecting schools across the Commonwealth and feel very lucky to have been awarded this prestigious commission.

"This is what I love connecting communities through the power of dance. Really excited and can't wait to get started. Presenting the best of British and encouraging school children to let their talents shine, to be a beacon of hope for other youngsters too.

"The Commonwealth Games is such an amazing thing to happen to the West Midlands, I am so happy to be involved."

Sohan credits his multicultural upbringing in Whitmore Reans for his career criss-crossing the globe performing and teaching Bhangra to different nationalities for nearly 30 years.

He said: "I might have performed in places like New York but Wolverhampton is where my heart is, I grew up here and went to the University of Wolverhampton. Everyone got on with each other when I was growing up, whatever the colour or religion we just had a great laugh together and learned from each others cultures.

"When I was first told about Bhangra I knew it was perfect for me and I've loved being a part of it becoming more popular across the UK and the world. I enjoy teaching children about Bhangra and seeing how much fun they have.

"I really want to return to where it all started in West Park and put on a big free event for all the local children, whose parents and grandparents I probably know, to compose and dance a special song dedicated to Wolverhampton."

Last month Sohan performed at Sikh harvest festival Wolverhampton Vaisakhi at the Bob Jones Community Hub organised by Hit The Dhol.

He said: "It was a pleasure to perform and entertain everyone. I was however amazed by the dance and music performances by all the children."

The 48-year-old's diary is packed for the summer with concerts, workshops and festivals all over England including The Musical Meet Up on Wednesday, May 18 at Birmingham Symphony Hall.

He said: "I'm delighted to be involved in The Musical Meet Up which has been organised by B:Music and Midland Mencap as a new and free monthly event for Birmingham's unpaid family carers..