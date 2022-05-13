Signed Olympic Star Boxing Gloves and Wolves FC Shirt Up for Grabs in Mayor’s Charity Auction

Signed boxing gloves donated by Olympic hero Ben Whittaker

The auction runs on Ebay until May 16 and is raising money for Councillor Greg Brackenridge’s chosen good causes.

As well as the sporting lots, items ranging from a Cartier pen, jewellery and designer watches are all available to the highest bidders.

Money raised will go to the Mayor’s charities which are the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, Alternative Giving which helps the homeless and the Staffordshire Regiment Regimental Charity helping veterans.

Councillor Brackenridge has been raising money for his chosen charities throughout his year in office which comes to an end next week when a new Mayor will be voted in.

He said: "As my Mayoral year draws to a close, I really want to raise as much money as possible for the homeless, veterans groups and Wolves Foundation.

"They need your donations, so please bid on some of the amazing auction lots available and bag yourself something to treasure in the process.

"I'd like to thank all the individuals and organisations who have very kindly donated the lots and to everyone who bids."

The auction lots have been donated by local individuals, organisations and businesses including TA Henn, the University of Wolverhampton and Wolves Foundation.