Busy street in Wolverhampton's city centre to close overnight for Metro extension works

Pipers Row - Google Maps

Pipers Row, near Wolverhampton Bus Station, will be closed to all pedestrians and vehicles from May 16 until May 18 between the hours of 10pm and 4:30am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place between these times.

The bus gate on Market Street will be suspend during the aforementioned dates, while all buses will exit Wolverhampton Bus Station via the ring road.

Public transport users are advised to allow for extra time for their journeys during this time.