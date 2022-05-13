Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Busy street in Wolverhampton's city centre to close overnight for Metro extension works

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

A busy street in Wolverhampton's city centre is set to close to allow for an extension to the Metro service.

Pipers Row - Google Maps
Pipers Row - Google Maps

Pipers Row, near Wolverhampton Bus Station, will be closed to all pedestrians and vehicles from May 16 until May 18 between the hours of 10pm and 4:30am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place between these times.

The bus gate on Market Street will be suspend during the aforementioned dates, while all buses will exit Wolverhampton Bus Station via the ring road.

Public transport users are advised to allow for extra time for their journeys during this time.

Midland Metro Alliance has apologise for any inconvenience cause by the works.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News