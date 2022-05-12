Snooker legend and music star set for live talk

Steve Davis will be at the Cleveland Arms to talk about his life and career. Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

Six-time World Snooker champion Steve Davis OBE will be appearing at the Cleveland Arms in Wolverhampton on Thursday, July 14 to talk about his life and career, both on the green baize and in the musical world.

"An Interesting Evening with Steve Davis" will see Steve sit down to talk about his emotional farewell at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2016, having decided to retire after his father passed away.

The evening will then see Steve take the audience on a journey through his career, starting in the 1970s in Plumstead and through his six World Championships, as well as the well-known 1985 Black Ball final against Dennis Taylor.

There will be a look at his TV appearances on shows such as Morecambe and Wise, Cannon and Ball, Tiswas and Swap Shop, his top ten chart hit with the Matchroom Mob and "Snooker Loopy" and how he gained the nickname "Interesting" from Spitting Image.

Steve will also talk about how his love of out-there music helped him to transition into a music DJ with appearances at Glastonbury, as well as being a member of "The Utopia Strong" with Kavus Torabi and Michael York.

Steve Davis will also talk about his musical collaborations with Kavus Torabi

He said: ""I know Wolverhampton and I'm looking forward to it as I know how much snooker means to people in the Midlands".

The evening will aim to provide those in attendance with a rare insight into what made Steve Davis a multiple time world champion and then become a successful DJ and musician.

VIP Tickets for the event on Thursday, July 14 have sold out, but standard tickets are still available for £12 plus £1.50 booking fee, with doors opening at 6pm for an 8pm start.