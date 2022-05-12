Residents encouraged to join drop-in sessions around Games Time Trial

Team England cyclist Andy Tennant, Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid, Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield and President of the W'ton Wheelers, Robin Kyte help to launch the event in September 2020 at West Park

The drop-in sessions are being arranged by Wolverhampton Council to help people across the city know how they will be affected by the Cycling Time Trial on Thursday, August 4.

The event will start and finish in West Park in the city centre and will run for 23 miles along roads in and around Wolverhampton and out into Dudley, Gornal and Himley.

At the sessions, which will be led by Commonwealth Games representatives, residents and businesses will find out more information on the full route and road closures on race day.

They will also learn more about where they can watch the action from for free and activities happening around the city centre.

The sessions will help to inform residents and businesses about the Commonwealth Games event in Wolverhampton

The drop-in sessions will take place on Tuesday, May 17 between 11am and 5pm at Newhampton Arts Centre and two sessions on Wednesday, May 18 from 2pm and 4pm and 4pm to 7pm at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be here before we know it.

"We’re really excited that the location of the men’s and women’s Cycling Time Trials will be in Wolverhampton, along with our partner Local Authorities across the West Midlands.

"This is obviously a big occasion in our city, but understandably, I know residents and businesses will be concerned about how they could potentially be impacted by the race.

"These engagement sessions are largely targeted at residents and businesses living or working near to where the event is taking place, so I would encourage people to attend one of the dates and find out how they can prepare for the Games this summer."