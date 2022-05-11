"Smooth" radio stars raise charity cash

Asian Music Radio presenter Khalid Akhtar volunteers to have his body waxed to raise money for local charity Secret Angels - Alvina Ali - Secret Angels founder, Shabaz Ahmad and Khalid Akhtar.

They both agreed that it was a challenge which really was enough to make grown men cry.

However, they were overjoyed to learn that together they had raised more than £7,000 for the not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers and which has now registered to become a charity.

Khalid, a 52-year-old director and presenter, agreed initially to have his legs waxed while Shabaz, a co-presenter, offered to undergo the treatment on his arms.

Spectators were encouraged to go along and watch the event and make a donation.

Khalid, who went for a full-body wax, said: "It was an occasion when people wanting to see grown men cry could donate to this fantastic charity.

"I would not have inflicted this much pain on myself unless the charity made a significant amount of money.

"I decided that if I reached my target of £1,000 in donations I would become hairless from the legs."

He promised that if donations failed to reach his target he would wax other parts of his body and ended up having a full body wax.

Khalid also set himself an additional target to shave his head if donations totalled £5,750 before the full body wax.

He said: "It was really all worth the pain as the charity do such good work with a Foodbank, distributing food parcels, running a clothes bank and even helping with donations to Ukraine."

Shabaz, aged 40, said: "My arm hair meant the world to me but we were happy to exchange our pain for people's pounds."

Alvina Ali, founder of Secret Angels, said: "It was a painful challenge for a good cause and raised a lot of money for our charity that will make a difference to people's lives.

"That is why we have formed a lifetime partnership with Asian Music Radio.

"We are so thankful to have the support of the online radio station for taking the time and energy to invest in our vision and in our future events.

"Their sponsorship and listener donations are integral to our ability to serve our community and improve the quality of life for all."