Where to find cheapest fuel in the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire

RAC chiefs said last month brought a break in the cycle of "ever-increasing pain" at the pumps according to analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data with prices finally dropping.

The average price of petrol dropped by 0.5p to 162.75p a litre over the course of the month whilst diesel stayed roughly the same at 177p between April 1 and April 30.

It meant petrol was 4.5p a litre lower than the record high of 167.3p set on March 22 while diesel was 2.5p below the 179.9p recorded on March 23, the RAC confirmed.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "After three months of nightmarish price rises, April finally saw an end to seemingly endless forecourt hikes.

"Although the price of oil has cooled considerably, there’s still plenty of uncertainty in the market which is leading to prices jumping around a lot. This coupled with the exchange rate worsening isn’t good for drivers and news that the EU is planning to phase out Russian oil is likely to cause the barrel price to rise.

"However, retailers really should have passed on the savings they were benefitting from when wholesale prices were lower earlier in April; sadly for drivers this didn’t happen. Instead, the biggest retailers, which buy most frequently held out, protecting themselves from future rises. They will no doubt feel they were justified in not lowering their forecourt prices as wholesale costs are now rising again, in part due to the pound losing ground on the dollar, making it more expensive for retailers when they buy new stock.

"It’s also very much the case that retailers’ margins were far higher in April than they were in March. RAC Fuel Watch data estimates they took around 4p more a litre than they did over the course of the previous month. This will surely be a disappointment to the Chancellor who cut fuel duty by 5p a litre in the Spring Statement."

This means the cost of filling a 55-litre family car from empty is 50p less than it was at the start of the month at £89.51 while diesel still costs £97 for a full tank. Using the notional figure of 40mpg the RAC has calculated that every mile is now costing petrol car drivers 18.5p and diesel drivers nearly 20p.

Below are the cheapest places to fill up in the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire according to petrolprices.com on Monday morning:

Texaco, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton – unleaded: 157.8p, diesel: 172.8p

Sainsburys, Raglan Street, Wolverhampton – unleaded: 157.9p, diesel: 172.9p

Tesco, Penn Road, Wolverhampton – unleaded: 157.9p, diesel: 172.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton – unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

Asda, Lammanscote Road, Stafford – unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 173.7p

Shelfield Service Station, Lichfield Road, Walsall – unleaded: 159.8p, diesel: 174.8p

Texaco Cannock Road, Walsall – unleaded: 159.9p, diesel: 177.9p

Jet, Tintern Crescent, Walsall – unleaded: 159.9p, diesel: 176.9p

Esso, Western Springs Road, Rugeley – unleaded: 159.9p, diesel: 176.9p