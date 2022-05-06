Wolverhampton Council's i9 development is in the running for a sustainability award

The i9

Wolverhampton Council's new i9 development has been shortlisted in the net zero category at the Construction Excellence West Midlands Awards, highlighting the council’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

It is the second time within a month the office development has been named as a contender for a major honour after also making the final cut for the best commercial development in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) UK awards on Wednesday, May 18.

The winner of the Construction Excellence West Midlands Award will be announced at a ceremony, at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, on Thursday, May 12.

Richard Lawrence, Wolverhampton Council's director of regeneration, said: “Here in Wolverhampton, our ambition is to deliver a net carbon neutral council by 2028 – one of the most challenging targets in the region – and for the city to be net carbon neutral by 2041.

“We want our city to be an international centre of excellence – leading policy and change – firstly, in sustainable construction and secondly, on circular economy.

“The built environment has an important part to play in achieving this and the council is enabling and directly making multi-million-pound investment in buildings such as i9.

“For i9 to be shortlisted in the net zero category at the Construction Excellence West Midlands Awards is testament to the work we are doing with partners in this field.”

The i9 development generates just 4.2 tonnes of construction waste per 100m2, and has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the building.

It came about after the success of the i10 building on the opposite side of Railway Drive in the city centre, with both being delivered by the Council and leading property developer, Ion Development.

Contractor GRAHAM constructed the six-storey Grade A office building, which also includes the potential for 5,600 sq ft of retail space.

Rob Mason, development director at Ion Development, said: “It is always Ion’s goal to deliver resilient highly energy efficient buildings that meet the challenges of climate change.