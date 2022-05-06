M6 Junction 10 to close at 8pm tonight

National Highways photo of crane lowering panels into a new bridge being built at Junction 10 of the M6 on October 10, 2021

It will be closed in both directions all weekend and will re-open at 6am on Monday to enable the safe removal of the old south bridge.

The demolition is the latest stage of the £78 million transformation of the Walsall junction and drivers have been told to expect delays.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The two existing bridges which carry traffic over the motorway are being replaced by new, wider structures which will double the number of traffic lanes around the junction from two to four.

"The new bridges have been constructed next to the existing ones, which are around 50 years old, to enable traffic to switch over to the new structures when completed and minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities."

The spokesman added: "The south bridge at Junction 10 of the M6 in Walsall is to be demolished this weekend, between 8pm Friday and 6am Monday. The north bridge is expected to be removed later this month."

There will be an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at Junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side.

Heavy congestion is expected over the weekend and drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible or allow extra time for journeys.

On Monday and Tuesday from 9pm to 5am, there will also be closures of the A454 (Black Country Route) eastbound on the approach to the junction 10 roundabout; Wolverhampton Road West, from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout, and the southbound exit slip road.

The A454 (Black Country Route) eastbound and Wolverhampton Road West will also be closed from 9pm to 5am from Wednesday May 11 to Monday May 16, and from Monday May 16 to Friday May 20.

This is to enable resurfacing works to the north side of the M6 junction 10 roundabout, to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new north bridge.

Overnight road closures will be required until Friday, May 20.