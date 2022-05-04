Physiotherapist from Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital handed key regional role

Charlotte Xanthidis

Charlotte Xanthidis, clinical specialist neonatal physiotherapist in the neonatal unit, has been appointed as lead physiotherapist for the West Midlands Neonatal Operational Delivery Network (WMNODN).

The new post, which Charlotte has taken on a part-time basis alongside her role at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, is one of 10 lead neonatal physiotherapy posts funded nationwide as part of the Long-Term Plan funding from NHS England following the Neonatal Critical Care Review.

She said: "Having worked closely with NHS England over the last few years, through the Neonatal Critical Care Review, and as the AHP lead representative on the Neonatal Implementation Board, I have worked hard to see these network AHP roles rolled out using the Long Term Plan funding.

"I feel excited and proud to now be working in one of these roles in a network that has led the way in showcasing the positive impact of AHP leadership roles.

"I will be able to use network and national initiatives to drive forward our neonatal AHP service provision at New Cross Hospital to ensure we are delivering a high quality, responsive and effective service for our patients and their families, as well as support career development for our staff."