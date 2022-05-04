Notification Settings

More than 2.6 million vaccines administered in the Black Country and wider region

By Thomas Parkes

More than 2.6 million Covid vaccines have been administered across the Black Country and parts of Birmingham in what is an "incredible achievement", health chiefs say.

NHS figures show more than 980,000 people have now received at least one dose of the jab, while almost 690,000 have taken up at least three doses across the region.

And almost 4,500 youngsters aged between five and 11 have come forward for their vaccine, with hundreds of children visiting vaccination sites in the area over the Easter,

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "To reach 2.6 million doses is an incredible achievement so a big thank you to everyone who has come forward for a vaccine so far.

"We’re incredibly proud of all of our fantastic staff and volunteers across the NHS and beyond who have worked together and continue to play a crucial role in the vaccination roll-out.

"It’s also fantastic to see so many people come forward for their spring booster jab since the roll-out began in March. Having a spring booster helps those who are most vulnerable against Covid-19 maintain a high level of protection, so if you’re eligible please book an appointment now.

"As we learn to live with the virus it remains vital that we all get protected, so if you’ve not had your first, second or booster vaccination yet, it’s not too late. The offer of a vaccine is evergreen, whichever dose you are due.”

Appointments can also be booked online via the National Booking System or by calling 119. Walk-in appointments are also available in selected locations, and people can find out if their local site is participating by visiting the NHS online walk-in finder.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

