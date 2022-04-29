People urged to visit NHS 111 online as services expected to be extremely busy this weekend

NHS services are expected to be especially during over the period – including on bank holiday Monday – as Covid cases in the community continue to spread.

Latest figures show 1,652 new cases are being reported across the region each day in the past week, with 1,692 people admitted to hospital across the Midlands.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, Regional Medical Director at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: "The NHS is absolutely here for you if you need help over the May bank holiday weekend. So, if you need urgent care but it’s not life-threatening, visit 111 online first – 111 will put you in touch with a healthcare professional if needed and help you get the treatment you need.

"Using NHS 111 online first will ensure everyone who needs medical advice can access it quickly and conveniently, alongside other services, while allowing us to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients in our A&Es.

"If you do need to go into hospital there are steps in place to keep you as safe as we can. If you need to access healthcare, be that ambulance, GP or hospital, we need you to continue to wear face masks and if you have care at home, please open a window to support ventilation whilst you have visitors.

"If you are unwell please do not visit loved ones/relatives within the hospital, but please contact the hospital ward to discuss how you can be supported to maintain contact with your loved one.

"Vaccination continues to prevent a high number of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 and remains the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves.

"Across the West Midlands there is an ‘evergreen’ offer for Covid-19 vaccinations meaning anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is able to come forward at any time to start their vaccinations."