Coaching student lands dream job at Wolves

Brandon Ball is on a paid placement as a Foundation Phase Coach at Wolves FC

Brandon Ball, who studies Football Coaching and Performance at Wolverhampton University’s School of Sport, has been successful in landing a role as a football coach with the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation.

As an aspiring footballer, Brandon played for Wolves at the age of eleven and was successful in landing a football scholarship at the age of sixteen.

After his football career did not work out as planned, Brandon looked at alternative routes to follow his passion for football and applied to Wolverhampton University following a tour of the sports facilities at the University’s Walsall Campus.

The 23-year-old is now currently on a paid placement as a Foundation Phase Coach at Wolves FC and has gained skills and hands-on professional experience as well as completing additional qualifications such as his UEFA B during his third year at university.

Following his continued dedication, initiative, and commitment during his placement, Brandon, who is a lifelong Wolves supporter, said he was thrilled to receive the news his role would continue once he graduates in September.

He said: "I was absolutely buzzing to be able to get my foot back in the door as I knew at some point in my career, I wanted to be back at Wolves.

"The coaching side is a fantastic career route for me and it fits me perfectly.

"Without going to university, there’s no way this opportunity would have come about.

"Having the combined experience of being on placement while at university has been so beneficial as you get the best of both worlds and learn so much along the way."

Rus Smith, Lecturer in Football and Coaching at Wolverhampton University, said: "Brandon has worked extremely hard to earn and learn alongside his time at the University.

"This ultimately has seen him take on opportunities which have now aided his employability in football.

"We are very proud of what Brandon has achieved and wish him the very best of luck in his career."

Jonathan Hunter Barrett, Head of Football Operations at Wolves said: “Brandon has been excellent since walking back through the doors at the club.

"He has shown an outstanding attitude to learn and has been keen to share his experiences with our foundation phase players.