Beer and music festival to raise money for parish church

Pic in Albrighton at St Mary Magdalene Church, of Josie and Phil Fisher (from the village), getting ready for the upcoming Beer and Music festival (20, 21st May).

The festival is set to make a welcome return after being cancelled for two years because of restrictions and lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was last held in 2019 but is now in its seventh year and will be staged from 6pm-11pm on Friday, May 20, and from noon-11pm on Saturday, May 21.

Paul Fisher, chairman of the organising committee, said: "We are hoping that it will return with a bang and be bigger and better than ever before.

"It is a major event and attracts as many as 300 people over the two days it is running.

"We have musical acts Epic Volume, Attractive Disaster, Vocabellas, Kev Ruby-Astin and Andy Mills booked to appear so far.

"We also hope to announce further entertainment in the lead-up to the festival.

"Everything takes place in the church and there will be real ale and cider from casks, and kegs of lager as well as soft drinks and wine on sale.

"So far the breweries involved include Lymeston, from Stone in Staffordshire; Ashover, from Derbyshire; Holdens, from the Black Country; Black Country Ales, Tatton Brewery, Heritage Brewery, from Burton-on-Trent, and Wyre Valley, from Herefordshire.

"We also have Hurst View and Gwatkins providing ciders, with more to be announced in the near future.

"Admission costs £2.50 and people who come along on the Friday evening get free entry on the Saturday.

"Money raised from the event goes towards the maintenance of St Mary's Church and local community projects."

Mr Fisher added: "One year we raised about £6,000 and this paid for stained glass windows in the church to be replaced.

"Maintenance work now needs doing on the roof of the building and some leaded windows need replacement.