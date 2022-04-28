Notification Settings

Police concerned for missing 15-year-old with connections in Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 15-year-old.

Lana McConnell
Lana McConnell was last seen on Pendeford Mill Lane, Bilbrook in Codsall, at around 8.15am on Monday. (25 April).

She is described as black, with shoulder length brown hair and around 5ft 5ins in height.

Lana was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and a white shirt. She was also seen with a black ruck sack.

She has connections in Wolverhampton. She is from Bilbrook.

Anyone who has seen Lana or anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 027 of 26 April.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

