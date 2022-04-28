Police concerned for missing 15-year-old with connections in Wolverhampton

Lana McConnell

Lana McConnell was last seen on Pendeford Mill Lane, Bilbrook in Codsall, at around 8.15am on Monday. (25 April).

She is described as black, with shoulder length brown hair and around 5ft 5ins in height.

Lana was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and a white shirt. She was also seen with a black ruck sack.

She has connections in Wolverhampton. She is from Bilbrook.